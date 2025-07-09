National News
ticker

Yukon First Nation calls for accountability over mine disaster

July 9, 2025 161 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A year after the catastrophic collapse at Yukon’s Eagle Gold Mine, a government-commissioned investigation confirms a series of technical failures — including unstable slopes, faulty drainage and construction mistakes which sent nearly two million tonnes of cyanide-laced ore into the valley and local waterways. For the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation, whose traditional territory surrounds the mine, the disaster only confirmed what they already knew. Chief Dawna Hope said the community raised concerns about the mine’s safety for years, but their warnings were not heeded. “Our lands and our way of life are constantly under tremendous threat, and our treaty partner is failing to take steps to protect our traditional territory,” Hope said. The collapse upended daily life in surrounding…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ford gutted Ontario’s environmental laws. Now he wants Ottawa to clear the last line of defence

July 9, 2025 174

By Abdul Matin Sarfraz Local Journalism Initiative Canada’s National Observer If the Bill 5 megaprojects proposed…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Council looking to shut down live streaming of council meetings

July 9, 2025 104

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is considering shutting down the live streaming…

Read more