Six Nations landowner learns his farmland was test site for experimental spray

July 9, 2025 197 views
Landwner John Curley is caught with renting out his farm land only to find it was used as a testing site. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Use of experimental spray gets farmer banned from Six Nations leased land By Tara Lindemann Writer A Six Nations landowner has barred a farmer and a sub-lessee from using his lands after learning a portion of his lands were being used as a test site for an experimental herbicide. Land owner John Curley said he is also considering legal action. “If my aunt hadn’t seen it, we wouldn’t have known it happened,” said Curley, The 66-acre field has four small ponds and marshy area. A stream runs off into the woods and connects with a neighbouring farm; it borders sweat lodges and backs onto several homes. Curley leased the property to Lonny King, of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation after being approached last September. “He wanted a three-year agreement,”…

