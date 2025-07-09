Six Nations to once again host Miss Indigenous Canada event

By Sam Laskaris Writer For the second straight year women from across the country will be converging in Six Nations vying for the title of Miss Indigenous Canada. This year’s event, which will feature 19 contestants, will be held from July 23-26. Entrants will participate in various workshops, listen to guest speakers and visit attractions in the area. And they will also compete in various events. But not traditional pageant events. Instead they will be judged on items including an essay they write, interview questions as well as a scrapbook they make and a cultural presentation featuring their home community. “We don’t have any sort of modelling categories,” said Aleria McKay, who is the committee head of the organizers. “They don’t have to go on stage in an evening gown…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice