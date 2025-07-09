Local News
ticker

Six Nations to once again host Miss Indigenous Canada event

July 9, 2025 152 views
Aleria McKay is once again heading up the organizing committee of Miss Indigenous Canada. Photo courtesy Aleria McKay

By Sam Laskaris Writer For the second straight year women from across the country will be converging in Six Nations vying for the title of Miss Indigenous Canada. This year’s event, which will feature 19 contestants, will be held from July 23-26. Entrants will participate in various workshops, listen to guest speakers and visit attractions in the area. And they will also compete in various events. But not traditional pageant events. Instead they will be judged on items including an essay they write, interview questions as well as a scrapbook they make and a cultural presentation featuring their home community. “We don’t have any sort of modelling categories,” said Aleria McKay, who is the committee head of the organizers. “They don’t have to go on stage in an evening gown…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ford gutted Ontario’s environmental laws. Now he wants Ottawa to clear the last line of defence

July 9, 2025 174

By Abdul Matin Sarfraz Local Journalism Initiative Canada’s National Observer If the Bill 5 megaprojects proposed…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Council looking to shut down live streaming of council meetings

July 9, 2025 104

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is considering shutting down the live streaming…

Read more