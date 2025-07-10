National News
Manitoba renews provincewide emergency order as wildfires rage, forcing thousands out

July 10, 2025 122 views

By Steve Lambert Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew again declared a provincewide state of emergency Thursday, as renewed wildfires forced thousands out of their homes, some for the second time in weeks. Kinew said the order, the second since late May, is critical to rally resources. “We’re going to be asking Manitobans to be helping out in a number of ways,” Kinew told a news conference. “We want to underscore just how serious this wildfire season is.” The announcement came as Garden Hill First Nation, a fly-in community with more than 3,000 people, ordered everyone out ahead of an out-of-control fire. Kinew said the military is helping with multiple flights in Hercules aircraft out of the community, 480 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Snow Lake, a town 600 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg,…

