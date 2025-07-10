Hydro-Québec suspends work at planned electric station in Labrador amid protests

Quebec’s hydro utility said Thursday it has suspended work at a planned hydroelectric station in traditional Innu territory in Labrador amid protests by some residents. Hydro-Québec spokesperson Lynn St-Laurent said the utility is monitoring the situation in the Gull Island area with a commitment to understanding the demonstrators’ concerns. “We recognize the cultural, historical, and spiritual importance of the Gull Island territory for Innu communities,” St-Laurent said in an email. “We respect the right of community members to express their concerns.” Hydro-Québec said earlier this week it was set to begin geotechnical and environmental studies in the area, in preparation for future construction work. The utility announced a tentative agreement last year with Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro to build a hydroelectric generating station at Gull Island, along the Churchill River…



