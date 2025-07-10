National News
ticker

Charges against Canadian Army members in anti-government terror plot raises alarms about right-wing extremism

July 10, 2025 163 views

By Kawser Ahmed  Adjunct Professor Political Science department, University of Winnipeg This week, the RCMP arrested four men in Québec, alleging they were attempting to create an anti-government militia. The RCMP used the umbrella term “Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremism” to categorize the suspects. Essentially, this means the RCMP alleges they share violent right-wing ideologies. Their arrests raise questions about whether Canada’s problem with right-wing extremism is getting worse. The group is accused of storing explosive devices, dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition. The RCMP seized all of it, and the four suspects are due to appear in Québec City court next week. Three are charged with facilitating a terrorist activity, along with weapon-possession offences. The suspects include active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, according to the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. man says son conceived in residential school abuse, both sue church

July 10, 2025 149

By Darryl Greer A British Columbia father and son are suing the Anglican Church of Canada,…

Read more
National News

Wildfires force evacuations of Garden Hill, Snow Lake in northern Manitoba

July 10, 2025 113

By Steve Lambert The wildfire threat is worsening in northern Manitoba, prompting alerts and evacuations for…

Read more