Charges against Canadian Army members in anti-government terror plot raises alarms about right-wing extremism

By Kawser Ahmed Adjunct Professor Political Science department, University of Winnipeg This week, the RCMP arrested four men in Québec, alleging they were attempting to create an anti-government militia. The RCMP used the umbrella term “Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremism” to categorize the suspects. Essentially, this means the RCMP alleges they share violent right-wing ideologies. Their arrests raise questions about whether Canada’s problem with right-wing extremism is getting worse. The group is accused of storing explosive devices, dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition. The RCMP seized all of it, and the four suspects are due to appear in Québec City court next week. Three are charged with facilitating a terrorist activity, along with weapon-possession offences. The suspects include active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, according to the…



