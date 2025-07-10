Manitoba’s police watchdog investigating after officer kills dog on FirstNation

The agency tasked with investigating Manitoba’s police says it’s looking into the shooting death of a dog on a First Nation. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says an officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service went to make an arrest Wednesday at a house on Swan Lake First Nation, southwest of Winnipeg. No arrest was made, but the officer was bitten by a dog while leaving the home. The agency says the officer returned a short time later and shot and killed the dog. It asks witnesses or anyone with information to contact the unit. No further details were provided, as the investigation is ongoing. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025. …



