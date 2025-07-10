National News
ticker

Manitoba’s police watchdog investigating after officer kills dog on FirstNation

July 10, 2025 161 views

The agency tasked with investigating Manitoba’s police says it’s looking into the shooting death of a dog on a First Nation. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says an officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service went to make an arrest Wednesday at a house on Swan Lake First Nation, southwest of Winnipeg. No arrest was made, but the officer was bitten by a dog while leaving the home. The agency says the officer returned a short time later and shot and killed the dog. It asks witnesses or anyone with information to contact the unit. No further details were provided, as the investigation is ongoing. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.  …

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. man says son conceived in residential school abuse, both sue church

July 10, 2025 149

By Darryl Greer A British Columbia father and son are suing the Anglican Church of Canada,…

Read more
National News

Wildfires force evacuations of Garden Hill, Snow Lake in northern Manitoba

July 10, 2025 113

By Steve Lambert The wildfire threat is worsening in northern Manitoba, prompting alerts and evacuations for…

Read more