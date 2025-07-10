Sunshine, celebrations brighten Nunavut Day in Iqaluit

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Nunavummiut have a lot to be proud of as hundreds gathered to celebrate Nunavut Day in Iqaluit. “When I look across this area and see so many people, I just feel that there is so much to celebrate today,” Simon told a crowd at Nakasuk Elementary School. “When the territory was created, a lot of a lot of things happened. I think there will always be challenges in our lives, and we will have to continue working to improve life in our communities. But we must also recognize the achievements that you’ve made in the territory.” Simon told the crowd to “feel the connection you have with one of the most special places on Earth.” Her…



