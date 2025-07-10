National News
The capital competition that nearly broke Nunavut 30 years ago

July 10, 2025 133 views

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News For all 25 years of Nunavut’s existence, Iqaluit has been its uncontested capital. But 30 years ago, the question of which community should be the capital of the future territory was anything but uncontested. So on Nunavut Day — when Nunavummiut celebrate Qikiqtaaluk, Kivalliq and Kitikmeot residents coming together to create Canada’s newest member of Confederation — here is the story of a vote that nearly broke them apart. “Even before the territory became known, people started debating,” says Iqaluit Mayor Solomon Awa, who supported the idea of Iqaluit being the territory’s capital. The debate intensified with the signing of the Nunavut Agreement on July 9, 1993. The land claims agreement between Inuit and the federal government started the ball rolling…

