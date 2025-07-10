National News
Wildfires force evacuations of Garden Hill, Snow Lake in northern Manitoba

July 10, 2025 113 views

By Steve Lambert The wildfire threat is worsening in northern Manitoba, prompting alerts and evacuations for at least two more communities. Garden Hill First Nation, a fly-in community with a population of more than 3,000, is being threatened by fire. Eleanor Olszewski, the federal minister for emergency management, posted on social media Thursday morning that Ottawa has approved Manitoba’s request for armed forces support and evacuations in the Garden Hill area are underway. The Town of Snow Lake also issued a mandatory evacuation order and has told its 1,000 residents to stay with friends or family or at a shelter 600 kilometres south in Winnipeg. Mayor Ron Scott said the situation is frustrating, as this is the second time this year the town has had to evacuate. “We anticipated that…

