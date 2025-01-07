National News
Six stories of political intrigue to follow in Haldimand-Norfolk in 2025

January 7, 2025 51 views

By J.P. Antonacci Local Journalism Initiative  The political scene in Haldimand and Norfolk got a little wild during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the new year promises plenty of intrigue. Here are six political situations along Lake Erie’s northern shore to keep an eye on as the calendar flips to 2025. Brady versus Martin for MPP A political showdown is looming in Haldimand-Norfolk as the next provincial election will feature incumbent independent MPP Bobbi Ann Brady squaring off against Conservative challenger Amy Martin, currently the mayor of Norfolk County. The two have been feuding for  months in an increasingly public manner as Brady complained about being  sidelined from meetings with Conservative ministers visiting the riding,  and from the county’s delegations with the province at the Association  of Municipalities of Ontario conference….

