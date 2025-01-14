Norfolk County OPP asking for public’s help in locating two stolen trucks

NORFOLK COUNTY-Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s help after two pickup trucks were stolen from properties in Delhi Jan., 14, 2025. OPP were called to an Adams Avenue residence Monday, Jan., 13th at about 6:30 a.m. after receiving a report that unidentified individuals had stolen a vehicle from the property sometime during the overnight hours. The vehicle was described as a grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Around 7:15 p.m., that same day, the Norfolk County OPP investigated another report of the theft of another truck this time from Main Street in Delhi. OPP said between 4:00 a.m. and 7:15 p.m., “one or more unidentified individuals” entered the property and stole a pickup truck . The vehicle was identified as a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The…



