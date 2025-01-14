National News
ticker

Norfolk County OPP asking for public’s help in locating two stolen trucks

January 14, 2025 55 views

NORFOLK COUNTY-Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s help  after two pickup trucks were stolen from properties in Delhi  Jan., 14, 2025. OPP were called to  an Adams Avenue residence  Monday, Jan., 13th  at about 6:30 a.m. after  receiving a report that unidentified individuals had stolen a vehicle from the property sometime during the overnight hours. The vehicle was described as a grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Around 7:15 p.m., that same day, the Norfolk County OPP investigated another report of  the theft of another  truck  this time from Main Street in Delhi. OPP said between 4:00 a.m. and 7:15 p.m., “one or more unidentified individuals” entered the property and stole a pickup truck . The vehicle was identified as a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Chatham-to-Lakeshore power upgrades completed a year early

January 14, 2025 48

By Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Hydro One’s new Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line has…

Read more
National News

Franklin the tortoise moving out of refrigerator after chilling since October

January 14, 2025 55

KAMLOOPS B.C-(CP)-It’s a big day for Franklin the marginated tortoise who is being brought out of…

Read more