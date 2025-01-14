Three facing charges in Simcoe break and enter

NORFOLK COUNTY, ON – Three people are facing charges after Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter in Simcoe Monday (Jan. 13,). OPP said at about 5:27 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2025, Norfolk County OPP responded to a reported break-and-enter on Norfolk Street South in Simcoe where OPP said a group of individuals had unlawfully entered a business on the property. OPP arrested three people without incident found on the property. During a search of the three OPP said they found and seized suspected fentanyl, ecstasy, morphine, and Canadian currency. Facing charges are: Kirbie Wamsley, 36, from Haldimand County has been charged with the following alleged offences: Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence, Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid (other than…



