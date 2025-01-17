National News
Wiikwemkoong launches comprehensive, muscular community drugs approach

January 17, 2025 29 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor WIIKWEMKOONG — The Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is taking a bold stand against a growing drug crisis that has devastated communities across Northern Ontario. In the face of rising opioid-related harm, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) has launched an updated Comprehensive Drug Strategy, positioning the community as a leader in addressing one of Canada’s most pressing public health emergencies. “This isn’t just a Wiikwemkoong issue—it’s a regional and national crisis,” said Chief of Police Ron Gignac. “Our community is committed to safeguarding our people, preserving our way of life, and becoming a model for proactive, culturally grounded approaches to the drug epidemic.” As the year drew to a close,WTPS, alongside the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) K-9 unit, conducted a…

