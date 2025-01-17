Missing woman, Juanita Migwans, tipline established

Juanita Migwans, 30, was last seen on October 2 in M’Chigeeng First Nation. (Supplied photos) By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MANITOULIN—The search for 30-year-old Juanita “Winnie” Migwans has entered a critical phase as police launch a dedicated tip line to gather new information. Ms. Migwans, a resident of M’Chigeeng First Nation, was last seen on October 2 walking near Highway 551 and Oakhill Drive around 10:30 am. She was wearing a light-colored jacket and dark pants. Her disappearance, reported on October 7, has sparked widespread concern, with the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) leading an extensive search operation. Despite thorough efforts, including community searches and investigative…



