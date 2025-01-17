Manitoba school division to bring ‘God Save the King’ back to classrooms

National News
By Brittany Hobson MANITOBA-(CP)-A school division in western Manitoba has decided to once again include “God Save the King” in its schools’ morning announcements, a move that has some questioning whether it promotes reconciliation efforts with Indigenous staff and students. The Mountain View School Division, which oversees 16 schools near Dauphin, Man., recently put forward a directive that the royal anthem must be included in announcements, along with O Canada and land acknowledgments. Board chair Jason Gryba, in an email, said the inclusion of “God Save the King” aligns with existing provincial legislation. “Good governance is about adhering to laws and regulations that are in place, regardless of how often they may have been previously observed,” Gryba said Thursday. “While some legislation may become less prominent over time, it remains…

