Pierre Poilievre promises patriotism but stays vague about U.S. tariff threat

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On the eve of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s meeting with premiers to tackle the threat of looming U.S. tariffs, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was on the West Coast hosting a packed “axe the tax” rally. Poilievre’s speech Tuesday night to the large crowd at Dwight Hall in Powell River was heavy with patriotism but didn’t address how he’d tackle incoming U.S. president Donald Trump’s promise to impose a 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian goods. Poilievre did reassure his audience there was no chance Canada would become a 51st state, despite Trump’s repeated suggestions. “My message to our American neighbours is we love you as neighbours and as friends, but do not allow our polite demeanour and our humble tone to confuse you,” Poilievre said….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice