National News
ticker

Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation concerned over Caring Society Motion

January 16, 2025 41 views

January 16, 2025 – Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler have issued the following statement following interference by the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society at the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal on the long-term reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services Program in Ontario. “We as Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation are engaging in productive and positive discussions with Canada on moving towards a reformed system for our children and families. We have been mandated by our Chiefs, who have the right to make their own informed decisions about their children, and child and family services, without being required to consult with other parties on these decisions. This agreement seeks to shift control and authority over child and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario planning for a 21st century nuclear megaproject

January 16, 2025 51

By Matteo Cimellaro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Ontario is planning to cement itself…

Read more
National News

As Biden warns of an ‘oligarchy,’ Trump will be flanked by tech billionaires at his inauguration

January 16, 2025 43

(AP)-President Joe Biden’s pointed warning about the U.S. becoming an “ oligarchy ” of tech billionaires…

Read more