Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation concerned over Caring Society Motion

January 16, 2025 – Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler have issued the following statement following interference by the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society at the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal on the long-term reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services Program in Ontario. “We as Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation are engaging in productive and positive discussions with Canada on moving towards a reformed system for our children and families. We have been mandated by our Chiefs, who have the right to make their own informed decisions about their children, and child and family services, without being required to consult with other parties on these decisions. This agreement seeks to shift control and authority over child and…



