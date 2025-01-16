National News
Ontario planning for a 21st century nuclear megaproject

January 16, 2025 53 views

By Matteo Cimellaro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Ontario is planning to cement itself as the nuclear powerhouse of North America with what could become Canada’s first 21st-century megaproject. Ontario announced its preliminary plan on Wednesday for the large-scale nuclear power plant near Port Hope, about 100 kilometres east of Toronto. Energy Minister Stephen Lecce described the project as “one of the largest nuclear energy plants in the world.” Once completed, it is expected to generate up to 10,000 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 10 million homes. Speaking at a press conference, Lecce said Ontario Power Generation has been instructed to begin planning for the new facility at Wesleyville, a site originally designated in the 1970s for an oil-fired power station. “This expansion of non-emitting nuclear…

