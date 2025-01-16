National News
As Biden warns of an ‘oligarchy,’ Trump will be flanked by tech billionaires at his inauguration

January 16, 2025 4 views

(AP)-President Joe Biden’s pointed warning about the U.S. becoming an “ oligarchy ” of tech billionaires will be illustrated at Donald Trump’s inauguration, when the world’s three richest men will sit on the dais as Trump is sworn in for a second term. Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, took an unprecedented, hands-on role in the final stretch of Trump’s campaign, spending some $200 million through a super PAC. Musk has a new role reshaping government in the upcoming administration and will be joined on the dais by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Both men’s companies have enormous contracts with the federal government. Rounding out the trio is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently changed his company’s priorities to align with Trump’s and has cozied up to the president-elect less than…

