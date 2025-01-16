National News
AFN chief says First Nations should be at the centre of Canada-U.S. tariffs talks

January 16, 2025 3 views

By Alessia Passafiume (CP)-The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says First Nations should be at the centre of any discussions on how the country should respond to threats of tariffs by incoming president Donald Trump on territorial sovereignty. She’s one of three national Indigenous leaders who made a similar pitch during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday morning, along with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden. Trump has threatened 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods on the first day he’s in office next week and has quipped Canada should become the 51st state. Woodhouse Nepinak called Trump’s rhetoric “outlandish” and “disrespectful” considering territorial rights of Indigenous Peoples on both sides of the border are recognized…

