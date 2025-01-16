National News
Judge dismisses Vanderhoof woman’s lawsuit against two health authorities

January 16, 2025 24 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A B.C. Supreme Court judge threw out a lawsuit filed against the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) and Northern Health Authority (NHA) because it was deemed too long, unclear and unlikely to succeed. In a Tuesday, Jan. 14 written ruling, Justice Kenneth Ball agreed with an application by the two health authorities to strike out and dismiss the entirety of Tanya Akonwie’s statement of claim. The decision came after an Oct. 8 hearing in Prince George. The Vanderhoof Metis woman sued for negligence, breach of privacy and intentional infliction of mental suffering. Ball wrote that Akonwie “used an unusual format” to outline a series of events that occurred over a one-year period. The allegations related to failure of three doctors and a nurse to…

