Mississaugas of Credit First Nation community members protesting after employee conflict

By Lynda Powless Editor MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION- About a dozen community members are protesting outside the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation council house today (Thursday, Jan. 1, 2025) after an employee conflict led to a female band staff person being “verbally assaulted” at the administration building Wednesday, Jan. 15. OPP were on the scene today along with about a dozen community members who are protesting outside the council house where a fire has been lit and they are expecting more to join them. Community member Jai King-Green, a former band employee, said they were there to support staff members after word of the altercation seeped into the community Wednesday. “We want our band members to feel safe at work, especially our women. If the employee doesn’t get…
Related Posts
Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation concerned over Caring Society Motion
January 16, 2025 24
January 16, 2025 – Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin…
Ontario planning for a 21st century nuclear megaproject
January 16, 2025 25
By Matteo Cimellaro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Ontario is planning to cement itself…