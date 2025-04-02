Almost three decades of success in Baker Lake

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News Peter’s Expediting Ltd., based in Baker Lake, has been contracted to provide a number of services for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. in connection with the Meadowbank processing centre and Amaruq gold mine. The company currently provides bus service for weekly crew changes to the local mine site. Its fleet of passenger vans and bus allows it to transport groups of up to 34 passengers for crew changes or community tours. Meadowbank achieved commercial production in March 2010, going on to produce its three millionth ounce of gold in 2018 before ceasing operations in 2019. The support infrastructure and mill facilities at the original site are still being used for supporting the satellite mine at Amaruq. Unless more gold is discovered, Meadowbank…
