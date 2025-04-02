National News
ticker

Additional funding avialable to Six Nations organizations

April 2, 2025 84 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Trust (SNEDT) has an additional  $457,944.53 in funding available for community organizations applying for 2025 funding.  The SNEDT announced the additional funding Monday April 1, 2025 .  SNEDT said the new funding is a result of what it called the annual distributions of “surplus profits” from  the Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC). The funding is available to general applicants only. Information on how to apply is available at www.sixnationsedt.ca . The final application deadline is April 25, 2025, at 4:00pm.  Applicant presentations will be made to SNGRDC’s Board of Directors’ EDT Committee on June 14, 2025, in the SNGRDC Boardroom (2498 Chiefswood Road). Since 2016, the EDT has invested over $24 million into the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Parents, community leaders rally for an investigation into SD 27

April 2, 2025 47

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune Families and community leaders are…

Read more
National News

Green Party co-leader meets with Yukoners ahead of April 28 election

April 2, 2025 62

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Green Party co-leader visited Whitehorse on…

Read more