Additional funding avialable to Six Nations organizations

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Trust (SNEDT) has an additional $457,944.53 in funding available for community organizations applying for 2025 funding. The SNEDT announced the additional funding Monday April 1, 2025 . SNEDT said the new funding is a result of what it called the annual distributions of “surplus profits” from the Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC). The funding is available to general applicants only. Information on how to apply is available at www.sixnationsedt.ca . The final application deadline is April 25, 2025, at 4:00pm. Applicant presentations will be made to SNGRDC’s Board of Directors’ EDT Committee on June 14, 2025, in the SNGRDC Boardroom (2498 Chiefswood Road). Since 2016, the EDT has invested over $24 million into the…
