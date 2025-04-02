National News
Brantford commits $1 million to new Woodland Cultural Centre

April 2, 2025 91 views

By Kimberly De Jong, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brant Beacon BRANTFORD-City of Brantford Council voted in favour of investing an annual contribution of $250,000 over the next four years to the Woodland Cultural Centre’s Dwadę’nyota’ Dwaga:’shǫ:’ǫh “We Celebrate our Stories” capital campaign during its regular Council meeting on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. With the work to restore the former Mohawk Institute Residential School, which was supported by the roughly $25 million raised through the “Save the Evidence” campaign, nearly complete and with a grand opening date set for Tuesday, September 30, 2025, fundraising efforts are now underway to build a new Woodland Cultural Centre (WCC) to go along with it. During the meeting, Heather George, Executive Director of the WCC, presented councillors with some information about the organization itself, the…

