Haldimand OPP investigating theft of stolen vehicle

April 2, 2025 123 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON -The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from an Argyle Stree, Caledonia address, March 30, 2025 at about 7:30 a.m.. OPP said the vehicle was stolen from the Argyle Street parking lot at about 1 a.m.  by unknown individuals. The stolen vehicle is described to be a 2006 grey coloured Chevrolet Trailblazer with Ontario licence plate CWRS 705. If you have information about this investigation, please contact the Haldimand County OPP  at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can leave an online tip at www.helpsolvecrime.com or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.    …

