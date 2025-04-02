Tribal council investing in business, toward economic sovereignty

By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader A tribal council in Northern Alberta is using business investments to help support economic reconciliation and sovereignty for the First Nations it represents. Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council (KTC) consists of five First Nations in northern Alberta, in the area north of Lesser Slave Lake. They are Loon River First Nation, Lubicon Lake Band, Peerless Trout First Nation, Whitefish Lake First Nation (#459) and Woodland Cree First Nation. Trevor Thera is KTC’s director of business development and industry relations and president and CEO of KTC Investments Corp. Thera has a background in economic development, specifically helping First Nations groups invest in economic development to generate wealth for the nations. Wealth generation is important for First Nations, he says, because “it’s…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice