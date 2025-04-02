National News
The Latest: Trump set to announce new tariffs in what he calls ‘Liberation Day’

April 2, 2025 187 views

-The Associated Press-After weeks of White House hype and public anxiety, President Donald Trump is set to announce a barrage of self-described “reciprocal” tariffs on friend and foe alike. The new tariffs — coming on what Trump has called “Liberation Day” — is a bid to boost U.S. manufacturing and punish other countries for what he has said are years of unfair trade practices. But by most economists’ assessments, the risky move threatens to plunge the economy into a downturn and mangle decades-old alliances. Here’s the latest: Conservative-backed candidate’s concession in Wisconsin stands out in this political era Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel quickly conceded Tuesday as the first news outlets began calling the race. As angry yells broke out at his watch party, Schimel doubled down. “No,” he…

