Haldimand OPP investigating theft of two snow machines

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break in at a Caledonia business that saw two snow machines stolen Monday March 31, 2025. Haldimand OPP received a report of the break-in at an Industrial Drive business at about 9:20 a.m., March 31. The OPP said unknown individuals in a pick-up truck went to the property at about 1:05 a.m entering by damaging a locked gate that allowed the vehicle to drive past the gate. Inside a trailer containing two snow machines was hitched to the truck and driven away. The stolen trailer is described to be a 2022 white coloured IMPACT trailer with Ontario licence plate D90619. The first stolen snow machine is described as a 2023 SKIDOO Renegade with Ontario licence plate 6AW154. The…



