Ousted Greater Victoria school trustees take B.C. to court over firing

By Brenna Owen Nine Greater Victoria school trustees fired by the British Columbia government earlier this year have filed a court petition to get their jobs back. Education Minister Lisa Beare announced the dismissal of the entire elected board of School District No. 61 in January over the trustees’ refusal to allow police officers in schools, except in certain circumstances. The ban had been in place since the end of May 2023 as the board said students and teachers — particularly those who are Indigenous or people of colour — did not feel safe with officers in schools. Their petition filed with the B.C. Supreme Court asks a judge to throw out the order that dismissed them and installed a lone trustee to oversee the district until municipal elections in…



