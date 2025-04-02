Green Party co-leader meets with Yukoners ahead of April 28 election

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Green Party co-leader visited Whitehorse on March 31 to implore Yukoners to vote green. Jonathan Pedneault, one of the co-leaders of the party (the other being Elizabeth May), hosted a meet-and-greet at L’Association Franco-Yukonnaise with local Green Party candidate Gabrielle Dupont. Attendees were able to ask questions of both politicians. Polls such as 338Canada show the riding of the Yukon as being a race between the Liberals and Conservatives, with the Greens polling at around five per cent of the vote. Pedneault said pollsters aren’t on the ground, and said they have a history of underestimating Green candidates. “What I do know and see is that in this community, you have everything, all the ingredients for this community to want…



