National News
ticker

Green Party co-leader meets with Yukoners ahead of April 28 election

April 2, 2025 63 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Green Party co-leader visited Whitehorse on March 31 to implore Yukoners to vote green. Jonathan Pedneault, one of the co-leaders of the party (the other being Elizabeth May), hosted a meet-and-greet at L’Association Franco-Yukonnaise with local Green Party candidate Gabrielle Dupont. Attendees were able to ask questions of both politicians. Polls such as 338Canada show the riding of the Yukon as being a race between the Liberals and Conservatives, with the Greens polling at around five per cent of the vote. Pedneault said pollsters aren’t on the ground, and said they have a history of underestimating Green candidates. “What I do know and see is that in this community, you have everything, all the ingredients for this community to want…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Parents, community leaders rally for an investigation into SD 27

April 2, 2025 47

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune Families and community leaders are…

Read more
National News

Ousted Greater Victoria school trustees take B.C. to court over firing

April 2, 2025 69

By Brenna Owen Nine Greater Victoria school trustees fired by the British Columbia government earlier this…

Read more