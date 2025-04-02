National News
Parents, community leaders rally for an investigation into SD 27

April 2, 2025 48 views

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune Families and community leaders are rallying in Williams Lake, calling on the minister of education and childcare to respond to concerns of racism and bullying in School District 27 (SD 27). Members of Esk’etemc First Nation and representatives from the Concerned Parents and Caregivers of Williams Lake (CPWL) peacefully marched to the school district’s doorstep on Tuesday, April 1, requesting the Minister of Education and Child Care (MECC) Lisa Beare respond to their request to meet face-to-face and hear their stories. “Our request for that meeting has gone unanswered,” said Esk’etemc Kukpi7 (chief) Fred Robbins. “Every day that goes by, we hear more and more stories of children and youth, not just from our Nation of Esk’etemc, but throughout…

