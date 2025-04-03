National News
Mother-Daughter duo transform house into vibrant mural

April 3, 2025 81 views

By Wendy Thienes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shaunavon Standard Trea Jensen and Bronwyn Schuster are both accomplished artists. This mother daughter duo combined their talents and collaborated on a large-scale project, transforming the exterior of Trea’s house into an eye-catching series of colourful murals on the corner of Redcoat Trail and Poplar Avenue in Eastend, Saskatchewan. “We initially moved to Eastend in 2007. Bronwyn was just 15 at the time and she wanted to paint a mural on the house then. It’s a good thing we didn’t at that time; we’ve had a couple of bad hailstorms since that damaged the exterior of the house.” Bronwyn eventually moved to Vancouver where she had the opportunity to do a full-size mural and a couple of smaller ones. She moved to…

