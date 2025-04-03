National News
‘It’s classist. It’s racist’: Ontario’s overdose death capital braces for more loss

April 3, 2025 103 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Juanita Lawson fidgeted with two scraps of paper as she wound down a meeting with Thunder Bay media on Monday. The interviews marked the official end of her consumption and treatment program, as well as the closure of the only safe supply site in northern Ontario. The NorWest Community Health Centres CEO didn’t refer to her notes, which consisted only of two anonymous client testimonies. One read, “Safe supply + Path 525 have harmoniously saved my life in so many ways. When they inevitably will no longer be available to us, it’s going to be a very short matter of time until the clients (past clients at that point) will start dying. I will quite likely be one of them.” Thunder Bay…

