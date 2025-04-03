National News
Ousted Greater Victoria school trustees take B.C. to court over firing

April 3, 2025 86 views

By Brenna Owen Nine Greater Victoria school trustees fired by the British Columbia government earlier this year have filed a court petition to get their jobs back. Education Minister Lisa Beare dismissed the entire elected board of School District No. 61 in January over its refusal to allow police officers in schools, except in certain circumstances, a decision Beare says she remains confident in. The district previously had a police liaison program, but the ousted board resolved to end it in May 2023, basing the decision on reports that some students and teachers — particularly those who are Indigenous or people of colour — did not feel safe with officers in schools. Their petition filed with the B.C. Supreme Court asks a judge to throw out the order that dismissed…

