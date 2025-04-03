National News
Manitoba woman sentenced to 10 years for fatally stabbing community role model

April 3, 2025 104 views

-CP-A Manitoba judge has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison in the stabbing death of her ex-boyfriend, whose killing left a “significant” impact on family, friends and the First Nation they lived on. Sheryl Leanne Thompson was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of her former partner Lance Moosetail in 2022 but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The two had been in a relationship for approximately two and a half years and lived together in Moosetail’s home on the Pine Creek First Nation, northwest of Winnipeg. At the time of the attack, Thompson was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. Court heard from Moosetail’s children, mother, colleagues and community members about the impact the 51-year-old First Nations safety officer had on those…

