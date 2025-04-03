B.C. government grilled after January death of Indigenous teen in care

By Ashley Joannou British Columbia Premier David Eby says a youth in government care “shouldn’t have died” earlier this year and that her death represents a “failure.” The province’s Opposition Conservative Party used much of its time during Wednesday’s question period to grill the government on its treatment of children in care, while family members of the 18-year-old who died in January watched from the gallery. The Indigenous teen, who The Canadian Press has chosen not to name, died while in the care of Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services, an agency of the Ministry of Children and Family Development, after she was found unresponsive near her group home in Port Alberni, B.C. The Opposition says the teen was found on a night when temperatures dropped to -7 C and…



