Eby says Indigenous teen shouldn’t have died’ as B.C. government is grilled over care

By Ashley Joannou A teenager who was found blocks from her group home on a cold January night this year “shouldn’t have died” British Columbia Premier David Eby said, adding that her death represented a “failure.” The 18-year-old Indigenous youth’s family members were in the B.C. legislature’s gallery on Wednesday, watching as Eby’s government was grilled over the treatment of children and youth in care. Eby told the legislature there were legal constraints that prevented him speaking about specific cases. “It doesn’t constrain me from saying to this family that this was a precious child (and) she shouldn’t have died. Any time that a child dies in care, it is a failure, and we need to learn all we can to prevent the deaths of any other children in care,”…



