Picard to step down as AFNQL Chief

January 16, 2025 40 views

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Regional Chief Ghislain Picard will ride off into the sunset after more than 30 years of service to Indigenous people in Quebec and Labrador. Picard announced his intention not to seek re-election to the AFNQL’s top post in an internal letter to the 43 chiefs whose communities make up the AFQNL in December. Picard was first elected AFNQL Chief in 1992. In his letter, he wrote that he had mixed emotions about stepping down. “There are no words to express how grateful I am to have benefited from your support and that of the leaders who preceded you,” he wrote. “I firmly believe that the AFNQL has succeeded in meeting the challenge of making our…

