Provincial cultural-safety bill misses mark: Montour

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The provincial cultural-safety bill designed to help First Nations and Inuit healthcare system users feel more comfortable fails miserably because it has yet to acknowledge the systemic racism that permeates it, the president of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission said. “Bill 32 is the government trying to make First Nations and Inuit users more at ease and to reassure us, but when you take the consultation out of the hands of First Nations and ignore the recommendations we have made, it doesn’t reassure us,” Derek Montour said. “Taking it from a First Nations perspective, we see that the government will still not acknowledge that discrimination is still a part of the heathcare system.” The law is a…



