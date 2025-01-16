Bridge owners provide grim update at RRDMA

By Ken Kellar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fort Frances Times It’s a lose-lose situation as the owners of the Fort Frances-International Falls bridge struggle to keep up with aging infrastructure, federally-mandated costs, and low traffic numbers. During Saturday, January 11, 2024’s annual general meeting of the Rainy River District Municipal Association (RRDMA) held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #29 in Fort Frances, new Aazhogan Limited Partnership (LP) president and Rainy River First Nationscouncillor Cassandra Kaysaywaysemat provided an update to the assembled mayors, councillors and administrators on the status of the Fort Frances-International Falls bridge, which was purchased in sections in 2021 and 2022 in conjunction with the BMI Group, becoming the first Indigenous-led acquisition of an international bridge in North America. The purchase was commemorated at the time with…



