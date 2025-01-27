Eeyou-Innu Rock Band takes on Toronto

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation After exciting audiences throughout the Cree Nation and beyond since June, the Eeyou-Innu Rock Band will be taking their passionate show to Toronto for an Indigenous music showcase January 31 at the Imperial Pub. The Mistissini-based band will headline the “Music is Medicine” event alongside special guests David Meawasige and Kevin Schofield (aka The Tennessee Cree). While it will be their first performance in Canada’s largest city, the group’s quickly growing confidence makes them believe they’re ready for any stage. With four lead singers blending rock, gospel and Indigenous music in both Cree and Innu, they bring a unique presence to every show they play. Last winter’s Big Rock Music Festival planted the seeds for the band’s formation, with some of…



