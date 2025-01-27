Non-profit to end Indigenous housing project despite one year left on lease

By Joshua Santos Writer KITCHENER-WATERLOO,ONT-Tenants of an Indigenous housing complex will have to look elsewhere to live as new leadership decided to suspend its transitional housing program in Waterloo with one year left on its lease. The KW Urban Native Wigwam Project (KWUNWP) said the decision to pause transitional housing at 34 Bridgeport Rd. was difficult but necessary to ‘re-envision’ the program. It however comes at the price of forced evictions on short notice. “We currently house 12 people and our team is working to find alternative housing and supportive housing,” said Laury Turcotte, executive director of KW Urban Native Wigwam. “Any community member can return to our future transitional housing.” The organization will close the building at the end of March. Staff state the lease for the temporary location expires…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice