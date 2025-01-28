National News
North Coast First Nation sues Canada, B.C. and Prince Rupert Port

January 28, 2025 59 views

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View The Gitxaała Nation is suing the federal and provincial governments and the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) in the BC Supreme Court. The North Coast First Nation filed the Jan. 27 civil lawsuit along with Lu Sa Hax Hoyaxgm Wil’nat’aał (LSHH), the joint committee of Hereditary Chiefs and the elected Council. It alleges the Crown and PRPA failed to fulfill their duty to consult with Gitxaala on significant land and resource decisions in the Prince Rupert Harbour area, resulting in cultural and economic losses for the Nation. The claim stresses the Crown has repeatedly shunned Gitxaała’s rights by downplaying its claim to the territories within the Prince Rupert Harbour, Kaien Island and the mouth of the Skeena River. This…

