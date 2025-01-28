National News
ticker

B.C. Chief Joe Alphonse stepping down after 16 years

January 28, 2025

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse will not run in the 2025 chief and council election for Tl’etinqox (Anaham). Alphonse, who also sits as Tribal Chair for the Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG), has been Nits’ilʔin of Tl’etinqox for 16 years. With over 1,000 members, Tl’etinqox is the largest community of the Tŝilhqot’in, a nation consisting of six communities between the Fraser River and the Coast Mountains in west-central British Columbia. In a special statement posted on Facebook by the TNG on Jan. 27, Alphonse thanked his supporters and said he was proud to be leaving the community in a strong financial situation. “Without support you can’t be Chief – so I am, and always will be, grateful for that,” he said….

