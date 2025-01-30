Uncategorized

Armed Forces name former MP as first Indigenous Knowledge Keeper

-CP-The Canadian Armed Forces have named its first Indigenous Knowledge Keeper. T he military is set to host a ceremony tonight in Winnipeg for Warrant Officer Robert-Falcon Ouellette, who is also to be promoted to captain. The military says the new position is part of its effort to embrace and welcome Indigenous spirituality with its members. Ouellette is a former Liberal member of Parliament who also ran for mayor of the province’s capital. He has served in the military for 29 years, starting with the navy league and sea cadet program. He is currently an associate professor of education at the University of Ottawa. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.  …

