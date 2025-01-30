Caregiver charged with murder of toddler on Manitoba First Nation

-CP-Manitoba RCMP say a woman has been charged in the death of a toddler in her care. Police say the injured two-year-old was brought last week into the nursing station on the Bloodvein First Nation, where she later died. An autopsy deemed her death a homicide. Police say officers searched the child’s home and charged her caregiver with second-degree murder. Burma Skye, 56, has been remanded into custody. Police say the death is a loss for the girl’s family and the entire community. “This is a senseless crime that will have a profound impact on the community, first responders and investigating officers,” Sgt. Laura LeDrew, lead investigator with major crime services, said in a statement Thursday. Bloodvein First Nation, a community of about 1,200, is about 200 kilometres north of…



