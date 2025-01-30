B.C. fires Victoria School Board over ban on police in schools

By Marcy Nicholson -CP-British Columbia’s education minister has fired the entire Victoria School Board in a dispute over a safety plan in which the board barred police from schools except in emergencies. Minister Lisa Beare said student safety was at risk in the district and she had appointed a lone trustee to oversee the district until the next municipal elections, set for the fall of 2026. “Our government has given this board multiple opportunities to act, and they have not delivered,” Beare said in a statement. She said the appointment was effective immediately, clearing the way for the completion of a safety plan for the district. “The decision to remove an elected board is a difficult one, but it is necessary to bring our collective focus in School District 61…
Related Posts
Little NHL tournament to feature record number of participating teams
January 30, 2025 42
By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Organizers of the Little Native Hockey League tournament will…
Escalating costs for fans and venues strain Canadian live music industry: report
January 30, 2025 52
By Cassandra Szklarski -CP-An association representing the live music industry says budget-conscious concertgoers are getting pickier…