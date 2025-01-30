B.C. to see its first-ever Indigenous-led port logistics facility

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Canada Infrastructure Bank is loaning $60 million to the Metlakatla Development Corporation (MDC) and the Prince Rupert Port to develop the first-ever Indigenous-led port logistics facility in British Columbia. The funding will be used for extensive site preparations covering 56 acres for the upcoming South Kaien Import Logistics Park (SKILP) project. This flat, serviced land is close to the Fairview Terminal, CN Rail, and the CANXPORT transloading facility on Kaien Island. Most of the site preparation work is expected to be completed within two years and involves heavy civil construction, land clearing and levelling of bedrock. “This project is part of Metlakatla’s long-term vision for enabling regional growth and benefiting the next generation of its members,” said CIB in a Jan. 30…



